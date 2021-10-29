Analysts Set Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC) Target Price at $12.08

Shares of Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.08.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Barings BDC in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Barings BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised Barings BDC from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th.

Shares of Barings BDC stock opened at $11.06 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.93 and a 200 day moving average of $10.65. Barings BDC has a 12 month low of $7.41 and a 12 month high of $11.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $530.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16.

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22. The company had revenue of $33.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.60 million. Barings BDC had a return on equity of 6.79% and a net margin of 117.79%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Barings BDC will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.59%. This is an increase from Barings BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 7th. Barings BDC’s payout ratio is presently 131.25%.

In other Barings BDC news, Director Thomas Okel bought 4,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.02 per share, for a total transaction of $49,997.74. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mission Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Barings BDC in the second quarter worth about $130,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Barings BDC by 92.7% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,671 shares during the period. CSM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Barings BDC in the second quarter worth about $119,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Barings BDC in the first quarter worth about $134,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Barings BDC by 50.0% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 32,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 10,700 shares during the period. 91.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Barings BDC

Barings BDC, Inc engages in the provision of customized financing primarily to lower middle market companies. Its investment objective is to seek returns by generating current income from our debt investments, and capital appreciation from our equity-related investments. Its portfolio includes Aden and Anais, AGM Automotive, All Metals, American Silk, Avantor Performance Materials, and others.

