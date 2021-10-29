Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA) Shares Bought by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA) by 1.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 187,112 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,188 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF were worth $5,101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 15.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,708,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,567,000 after purchasing an additional 227,809 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 9.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,397,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,091,000 after buying an additional 115,320 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 4.8% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 862,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,511,000 after buying an additional 39,465 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 12.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 806,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,978,000 after buying an additional 88,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 10.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 716,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,522,000 after buying an additional 65,223 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PZA stock opened at $26.79 on Friday. Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $26.39 and a 12 month high of $27.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.17.

