AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.900-$3.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.030. The company issued revenue guidance of $865 million-$925 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $924.20 million.

Shares of AZZ stock traded up $0.19 on Friday, reaching $53.22. The stock had a trading volume of 290 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,064. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $53.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. AZZ has a 1 year low of $32.51 and a 1 year high of $58.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.10 and a beta of 1.53.

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.11. AZZ had a net margin of 6.59% and a return on equity of 11.47%. The firm had revenue of $216.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that AZZ will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 19th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 18th. AZZ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.23%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AZZ from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in AZZ stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ) by 109.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 147,147 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,759 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.59% of AZZ worth $7,620,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors own 87.60% of the company’s stock.

AZZ Inc engages in the provision of galvanizing and metal coating solutions, welding solutions, specialty electrical equipment, and highly engineered services to the power generation, transmission, distribution, refining, and industrial markets. It operates through the Metal Coatings and Infrastructure Solutions segments.

