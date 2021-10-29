Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.13 EPS

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) released its earnings results on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.13), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Insmed had a negative return on equity of 105.70% and a negative net margin of 219.67%. The firm had revenue of $46.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.23 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.63) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of INSM traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $30.34. The stock had a trading volume of 17,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 971,145. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 10.42 and a quick ratio of 9.81. Insmed has a 52 week low of $22.00 and a 52 week high of $45.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.40 and a beta of 2.25.

Get Insmed alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Insmed in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Insmed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Insmed in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.75.

In related news, CEO William Lewis sold 96,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.36, for a total transaction of $2,643,359.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 4.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Insmed stock. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) by 62.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,753 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 4,534 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Insmed were worth $334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

About Insmed

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

Featured Story: What is a trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Insmed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insmed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.