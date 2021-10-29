South State Co. (SSB) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.49 on November 19th

South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 27th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a dividend of 0.49 per share by the bank on Friday, November 19th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th.

South State has raised its dividend by 42.4% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 10 consecutive years. South State has a dividend payout ratio of 32.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect South State to earn $5.90 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.2%.

Get South State alerts:

Shares of South State stock traded up $0.89 during trading on Friday, hitting $78.08. The stock had a trading volume of 1,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 358,475. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.05. The stock has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a PE ratio of 12.87 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. South State has a 12 month low of $56.43 and a 12 month high of $93.26.

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.41. South State had a net margin of 28.20% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The company had revenue of $347.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $344.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that South State will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in South State stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) by 136.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 230,801 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 133,023 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.32% of South State worth $18,871,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors own 79.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on SSB. Stephens downgraded shares of South State from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $91.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of South State from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Truist Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $71.22 target price on shares of South State in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Truist cut their price objective on shares of South State from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, DA Davidson raised shares of South State from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, South State has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.87.

South State Company Profile

South State Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services and products to customers through its subsidiary. Its services include demand, time, and savings deposits; lending and credit card servicing; ATM processing; mortgage banking services; correspondent banking services and wealth management; and trust services.

See Also: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for South State Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for South State and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.