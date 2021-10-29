Multiplier Price Hits $0.30 on Major Exchanges (BMXX)

Multiplier (CURRENCY:BMXX) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 29th. Multiplier has a market capitalization of $302,114.14 and approximately $4,878.00 worth of Multiplier was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Multiplier has traded 15% lower against the dollar. One Multiplier coin can currently be purchased for about $0.30 or 0.00000478 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Multiplier alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001603 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001726 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42.93 or 0.00068831 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $44.91 or 0.00072009 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $60.05 or 0.00096274 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62,124.00 or 0.99602722 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,393.69 or 0.07044351 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.65 or 0.00021890 BTC.

About Multiplier

Multiplier’s total supply is 1,047,730 coins and its circulating supply is 1,012,442 coins. Multiplier’s official website is multiplier.finance . Multiplier’s official Twitter account is @MultiplierMXX and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Multiplier is medium.com/@multiplierfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Multi-Chain Lend (MCL) is an algorithmic money market system designed to bring secure and unique lending and borrowing opportunities like flash loans onto the Binance Smart Chain. The protocol designs are architected and forked based on Aave with revenue sharing components for liquidity providers and token holders that govern the protocol. bMXX, a BSC token, will be the governance token of Multi-Chain Lend (MCL). “

Multiplier Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Multiplier directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Multiplier should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Multiplier using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “BMXXUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Multiplier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Multiplier and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.