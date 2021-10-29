MoonTrust Price Tops $0.0000 (MNTT)

MoonTrust (CURRENCY:MNTT) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 29th. During the last week, MoonTrust has traded up 41.1% against the U.S. dollar. MoonTrust has a market cap of $1.89 million and $25,051.00 worth of MoonTrust was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MoonTrust coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get MoonTrust alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001603 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001726 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.93 or 0.00068831 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $44.91 or 0.00072009 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $60.05 or 0.00096274 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62,124.00 or 0.99602722 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,393.69 or 0.07044351 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.65 or 0.00021890 BTC.

MoonTrust Coin Profile

MoonTrust’s total supply is 974,750,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 699,500,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for MoonTrust is https://reddit.com/r/moontrust and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MoonTrust’s official Twitter account is @MoonTrustTeam

MoonTrust Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MoonTrust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MoonTrust should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MoonTrust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “MNTTUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for MoonTrust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MoonTrust and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.