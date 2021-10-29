Mist (MIST) Reaches Market Cap of $4.18 Million

Mist (CURRENCY:MIST) traded down 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 29th. Mist has a market capitalization of $4.18 million and $1.72 million worth of Mist was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Mist has traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Mist coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0741 or 0.00000119 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.24 or 0.00050092 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001603 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $143.54 or 0.00230142 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00004759 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.46 or 0.00098534 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.01 or 0.00011231 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About Mist

Mist (CRYPTO:MIST) is a coin. Mist’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 56,357,088 coins. Mist’s official Twitter account is @mistnft

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemist was started with a tweet by @thegostep. There is no “dev team”. There is no company. There is only a community of alchemists figuring out what to build in the open. There is no roadmap. An alchemist never makes forward-looking statements, simply because the future is unpredictable. The only plan is there is no plan. “

Mist Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mist directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mist should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mist using one of the exchanges listed above.

