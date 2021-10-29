Curve DAO Token (CRV) Trading 54.2% Higher Over Last Week

Curve DAO Token (CURRENCY:CRV) traded down 6.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 29th. In the last week, Curve DAO Token has traded up 54.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Curve DAO Token coin can now be purchased for about $4.72 or 0.00007569 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Curve DAO Token has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion and approximately $589.71 million worth of Curve DAO Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.24 or 0.00050092 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001603 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $143.54 or 0.00230142 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00004759 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $61.46 or 0.00098534 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.01 or 0.00011231 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Curve DAO Token Profile

Curve DAO Token (CRYPTO:CRV) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 6th, 2018. Curve DAO Token’s total supply is 1,618,756,966 coins and its circulating supply is 413,487,283 coins. Curve DAO Token’s official Twitter account is @CravyHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Curve DAO Token’s official website is guides.curve.fi/everything-you-need-to-know-about-crv

According to CryptoCompare, “Curve is an exchange liquidity pool on Ethereum (like Uniswap) designed for (1) extremely efficient stablecoin trading (2) low risk, supplemental fee income for liquidity providers, without an opportunity cost. Curve allows users (and smart contracts like 1inch, Paraswap, Totle and Dex.ag) to trade between DAI and USDC with a bespoke low slippage, low fee algorithm designed specifically for stablecoins and earn fees. Behind the scenes, the liquidity pool is also supplied to the Compound protocol or iearn.finance where it generates even more income for liquidity providers. “

