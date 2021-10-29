Trican Well Service (OTCMKTS:TOLWF) Given New C$4.40 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Trican Well Service (OTCMKTS:TOLWF) had its target price upped by Stifel Nicolaus from C$4.15 to C$4.40 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on TOLWF. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Trican Well Service from C$4.00 to C$4.30 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. TD Securities raised their price target on Trican Well Service from C$3.25 to C$3.50 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James raised their price target on Trican Well Service from C$3.70 to C$4.15 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Trican Well Service from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Trican Well Service from C$4.25 to C$4.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $4.19.

OTCMKTS:TOLWF opened at $2.91 on Thursday. Trican Well Service has a fifty-two week low of $0.84 and a fifty-two week high of $2.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.04.

Trican Well Service Ltd. engages in the provision of products, equipment, services, and technology used in drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells primarily through its continuing pressure pumping operations in Canada. The company was founded on April 11, 1979 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

