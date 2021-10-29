Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Downgraded by Capital One Financial to Equal Weight

Capital One Financial downgraded shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Capital One Financial currently has $44.00 target price on the energy company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $46.00. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Matador Resources’ FY2021 earnings at $4.15 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.71 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.65 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.66 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $5.38 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $5.46 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.52 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.01 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Matador Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Matador Resources from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, MKM Partners upgraded Matador Resources from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $43.36.

Shares of NYSE MTDR opened at $42.11 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.18 and a beta of 4.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.83 and its 200 day moving average is $31.05. Matador Resources has a 52 week low of $6.29 and a 52 week high of $47.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The energy company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.23. Matador Resources had a negative net margin of 18.98% and a positive return on equity of 15.69%. The business had revenue of $461.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $378.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 144.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Matador Resources will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This is an increase from Matador Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. Matador Resources’s payout ratio is 17.86%.

In other news, CEO Joseph Wm Foran purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.04 per share, for a total transaction of $84,120.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Craig N. Adams acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.25 per share, for a total transaction of $25,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 5,000 shares of company stock valued at $138,700 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MTDR. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Matador Resources by 57.5% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,915,115 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $213,003,000 after purchasing an additional 2,158,598 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Matador Resources by 192.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,330,938 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $54,661,000 after acquiring an additional 1,533,902 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Matador Resources by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,524,218 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $106,093,000 after acquiring an additional 894,934 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Matador Resources by 135.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,509,863 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $35,382,000 after acquiring an additional 868,871 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 335.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 499,405 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $17,984,000 after buying an additional 711,708 shares during the period. 84.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Matador Resources

Matador Resources Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Midstream, and Corporate. The Exploration and Production segment focuses on the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and liquids-rich portion of the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring.

