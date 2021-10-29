The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) Hits New 52-Week High on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $76.86 and last traded at $74.64, with a volume of 16539 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $73.78.

The insurance provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $5.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.25 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 10.05%. The company’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.46 EPS.

Get The Hartford Financial Services Group alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on HIG. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $60.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Bank of America upgraded The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $75.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.29.

In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, Director Robert B. Allardice III sold 9,000 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.61, for a total value of $608,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $739,856.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Jonathan R. Bennett sold 22,406 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $1,568,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,363,290. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 42,344 shares of company stock valued at $2,919,874. Company insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nuance Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 2.6% in the second quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 904,776 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $56,069,000 after acquiring an additional 23,159 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 3.6% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,315,042 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $81,493,000 after purchasing an additional 46,299 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 32.9% in the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,498 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,547,000 after purchasing an additional 6,070 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 39.8% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,200,023 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $80,150,000 after acquiring an additional 341,876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 7.4% during the first quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 114,528 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,649,000 after acquiring an additional 7,867 shares during the last quarter. 91.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $25.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.48, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.11.

About The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG)

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc is an insurance and financial services company. The company provides life insurance, group and employee benefits, automobile and homeowners insurance and business insurance, as well as investment products, annuities, mutual funds, and college savings plans. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Property & Casualty Other Operations, Group Benefits and Hartford Funds.

Recommended Story: What is a resistance level?

Receive News & Ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.