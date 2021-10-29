Masco Co. Expected to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $4.28 Per Share (NYSE:MAS)

Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) – Research analysts at KeyCorp raised their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Masco in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 27th. KeyCorp analyst K. Zener now forecasts that the construction company will post earnings per share of $4.28 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $4.21. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $79.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Masco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Masco from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Masco from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Masco from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Masco from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.20.

MAS stock opened at $65.50 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $58.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.18. Masco has a 52-week low of $51.53 and a 52-week high of $68.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.91 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.17, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.83.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.11. Masco had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 379.98%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MAS. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in Masco by 267.9% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 493 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Masco during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Masco in the second quarter worth $42,000. Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Masco by 627.0% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 727 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Masco by 256.3% in the second quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 741 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the period. 92.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Masco news, insider Richard A. O’reagan sold 43,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.81, for a total value of $2,819,235.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.22, for a total transaction of $572,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. Masco’s payout ratio is 30.13%.

Masco Company Profile

Masco Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates through the following business segments: Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets; plumbing fittings and valves; showerheads and hand showers; bathtubs and shower enclosures; toilets; spas, and exercise pools.

