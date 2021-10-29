Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC Makes New $128,000 Investment in OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR)

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 12,614 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $128,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its position in shares of OraSure Technologies by 44.2% in the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 3,388 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of OraSure Technologies by 4.6% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 24,004 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of OraSure Technologies by 2.2% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 49,793 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of OraSure Technologies by 0.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 522,845 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $6,101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,688 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in OraSure Technologies by 3.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 52,020 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 1,849 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ OSUR opened at $10.67 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.01 and its 200 day moving average is $10.39. The company has a market cap of $768.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 152.43 and a beta of -0.28. OraSure Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.58 and a 52 week high of $15.94.

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $57.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.50 million. OraSure Technologies had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 1.33%. As a group, equities analysts predict that OraSure Technologies, Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

OSUR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of OraSure Technologies from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Raymond James downgraded shares of OraSure Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of OraSure Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on shares of OraSure Technologies from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th.

OraSure Technologies, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of point of care diagnostic tests and molecular collection devices designed to detect or diagnose critical medical conditions. It operates through the OSUR and DNAG segments. The OSUR segment offer oral fluid diagnostic products and specimen collection devices.

