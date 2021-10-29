Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Makes New Investment in Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 562,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,232,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in Perella Weinberg Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Perella Weinberg Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Perella Weinberg Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners in the second quarter valued at $253,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners in the second quarter valued at $259,000. Institutional investors own 36.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Perella Weinberg Partners in a report on Friday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.50 target price for the company. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Perella Weinberg Partners from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on Perella Weinberg Partners in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company.

PWP stock opened at $13.88 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.79. Perella Weinberg Partners has a 1-year low of $5.00 and a 1-year high of $17.44.

Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $255.52 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%.

About Perella Weinberg Partners

Perella Weinberg Partners provides investment banking services worldwide. The company offers strategic, financial, and tactical advice services in connection with executing complex mergers, acquisitions, company sales, and corporate divestitures, including carve-outs, joint ventures, and spin-offs, as well as relating to takeover preparedness and defense.

