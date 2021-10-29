Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Purchases Shares of 1,000,000 LiveVox Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:LVOX)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of LiveVox Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:LVOX) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,701,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. owned about 3.20% of LiveVox at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in LiveVox in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in LiveVox in the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in LiveVox in the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000. Must Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in LiveVox in the 2nd quarter valued at about $92,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of LiveVox during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $97,000.

LiveVox stock opened at $6.14 on Friday. LiveVox Holding, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.79 and a 1-year high of $11.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 2.93.

LiveVox (NASDAQ:LVOX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($1.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($1.04). The business had revenue of $28.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.38 million. Equities research analysts predict that LiveVox Holding, Inc. will post -1.22 EPS for the current year.

In other LiveVox news, CFO S Gregory Clevenger acquired 8,738 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.38 per share, with a total value of $55,748.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 20.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of LiveVox in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Bank of America started coverage on shares of LiveVox in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of LiveVox in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LiveVox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th.

About LiveVox

LiveVox Holding, Inc develops and provides cloud contact center software for businesses. Its products include Four Clouds, an outbound voice solution that enables to manage regulatory requirements with the option of three manual and one automated outbound dialing system; bundles, including two-way messaging, outbound campaigns and compliance, speech analytics, inbound contact center, and cloud interactive voice response (IVR) solutions; inbound voice solutions, which comprise automatic call distributor, IVR, and wallboards; and blended omnichannel solutions, such as voice, email, SMS, virtual agents, and webchat.

