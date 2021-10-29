Royal Bank of Canada Has $175.87 Million Stake in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 13.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 857,927 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100,541 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $175,865,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SWK. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker during the first quarter worth $305,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 32.0% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,093 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 27.5% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 6.0% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 640,436 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $127,876,000 after buying an additional 36,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC grew its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 571.0% during the first quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 832 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Stanley Black & Decker alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SWK shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $234.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Stanley Black & Decker in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $227.00 price objective for the company. Vertical Research assumed coverage on Stanley Black & Decker in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $227.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $241.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.27.

SWK stock opened at $185.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $30.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.66, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.42. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $161.80 and a fifty-two week high of $225.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $186.56 and a 200-day moving average of $199.17.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.26 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 20.65% and a net margin of 10.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.89 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 11.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.96%.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil & gas and infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the following three segments: Tools and Storage, Industrial, and Security.

Read More: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK).

Receive News & Ratings for Stanley Black & Decker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stanley Black & Decker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.