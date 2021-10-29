First Trust Advisors LP Purchases 336,224 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 1,082.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 367,293 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 336,224 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $89,322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 136.2% during the 2nd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 41,256 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $10,033,000 after purchasing an additional 23,788 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,175,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,231,268,000 after buying an additional 1,323,224 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $290,398,000. Optimal Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,592 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,536,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 212.3% during the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 22,800 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,545,000 after buying an additional 15,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Becton Dickinson and alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on BDX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $276.93 to $265.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Becton, Dickinson and presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.00.

In other news, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 266 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.30, for a total transaction of $64,451.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $311,355.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP James C. Lim sold 6,956 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.44, for a total transaction of $1,790,752.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,093 shares of company stock valued at $2,330,578. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

BDX opened at $238.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a fifty-two week low of $226.15 and a fifty-two week high of $267.37. The firm has a market cap of $68.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.47, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $250.05.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.30. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 16.26%. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Becton, Dickinson and Profile

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

See Also: When is a capital gain realized?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX).

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.