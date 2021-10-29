Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL) Stake Raised by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL) by 682.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,473,706 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,285,243 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Bumble were worth $84,885,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BMBL. Blackstone Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Bumble in the 1st quarter worth about $5,224,664,000. Accel Growth Fund V Associates L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Bumble during the 1st quarter worth about $315,302,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Bumble by 311.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,469,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,032,000 after purchasing an additional 4,140,121 shares in the last quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bumble during the 1st quarter worth about $124,760,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in shares of Bumble by 192.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,111,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,615,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390,596 shares in the last quarter. 96.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bumble alerts:

BMBL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Loop Capital raised their price target on Bumble from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Bumble in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.50.

Shares of Bumble stock opened at $54.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.37. Bumble Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.91 and a fifty-two week high of $84.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $52.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.19.

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $186.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.72 million. As a group, analysts expect that Bumble Inc. will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Bx Buzz Ml-1 Gp Llc sold 20,700,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.38, for a total value of $1,084,266,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

About Bumble

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and credit-based dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis.

Further Reading: Backdoor Roth IRA Conversion and Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL).

Receive News & Ratings for Bumble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bumble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.