First Trust Advisors LP Buys 105,297 Shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,639,199 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 105,297 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Avantor were worth $93,718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AVTR. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Avantor by 444,541.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,410,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,629,000 after buying an additional 4,409,850 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in Avantor by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 21,234,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,082,000 after buying an additional 3,120,341 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP increased its holdings in Avantor by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 15,507,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,643,000 after buying an additional 2,149,159 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Avantor by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 69,090,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,998,791,000 after buying an additional 1,926,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Avantor by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,310,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,639,000 after buying an additional 1,849,494 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.20% of the company’s stock.

In other Avantor news, CEO Michael Stubblefield sold 141,300 shares of Avantor stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.37, for a total value of $5,986,881.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Steven W. Eck sold 17,383 shares of Avantor stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.08, for a total transaction of $696,710.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 458,683 shares of company stock valued at $18,503,592 over the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AVTR stock opened at $38.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.11, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.68. Avantor, Inc. has a one year low of $22.49 and a one year high of $44.37. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $40.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. Avantor had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 44.55%. Avantor’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AVTR. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Avantor from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James began coverage on Avantor in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avantor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Avantor from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Avantor from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.28.

Avantor, Inc is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. It sells materials & consumables, equipment & instrumentation and services & specialty procurement. It operates through the following segments: the Americas, Europe, and AMEA.

