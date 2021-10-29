Royal Bank of Canada Reduces Stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Royal Bank of Canada lowered its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 42.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 403,440 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 292,131 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $198,093,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MDY. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1,275.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 55 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $123,000.

Get SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust alerts:

MDY opened at $508.87 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $493.31 and a 200-day moving average of $492.37. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 52 week low of $341.80 and a 52 week high of $513.97.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

Recommended Story: Growth Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.