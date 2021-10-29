-$0.14 EPS Expected for Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) will announce earnings of ($0.14) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Veracyte’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.20) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.06). Veracyte posted earnings per share of ($0.08) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 75%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Veracyte will report full-year earnings of ($1.05) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.21) to ($0.90). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.39) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.55) to ($0.21). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Veracyte.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $55.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.73 million. Veracyte had a negative return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 40.06%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Veracyte from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Veracyte from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Veracyte from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Veracyte from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Veracyte from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Veracyte presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.50.

Shares of NASDAQ VCYT traded up $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $49.41. 8,294 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 775,898. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $45.67. The firm has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of -48.76 and a beta of 0.77. Veracyte has a 12-month low of $32.87 and a 12-month high of $86.03.

In related news, insider Giulia C. Kennedy sold 12,531 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.55, for a total transaction of $633,442.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 55,381 shares in the company, valued at $2,799,509.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Bonnie H. Anderson sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.18, for a total transaction of $130,468.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 17,031 shares of company stock worth $858,967. 8.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Veracyte by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,371,062 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $254,716,000 after purchasing an additional 224,975 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Veracyte by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,005,521 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $200,121,000 after buying an additional 313,833 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Veracyte by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,246,570 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $169,777,000 after acquiring an additional 57,275 shares in the last quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP acquired a new position in shares of Veracyte during the 1st quarter valued at $160,015,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Veracyte by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,554,655 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $102,135,000 after buying an additional 389,722 shares in the last quarter.

Veracyte

Veracyte, Inc engages in the research, development and commercialization of diagnostic products. The firm’s portfolio includes Afirma, Percepta, and Envisia. It intends to treat thyroid cancer, improve lung cancer screening, and clarify the diagnosis of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. The company was founded by Bonnie H.

