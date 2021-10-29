LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) Receives $38.67 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) have earned an average recommendation of “Sell” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and two have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $38.67.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on LTC shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on LTC Properties from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered LTC Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 31st.

Get LTC Properties alerts:

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of LTC. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in LTC Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in shares of LTC Properties during the second quarter worth $32,000. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new position in shares of LTC Properties during the third quarter worth $32,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in LTC Properties in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in LTC Properties by 36.3% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LTC traded down $1.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.66. The company had a trading volume of 4,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 266,939. The company has a current ratio of 9.45, a quick ratio of 9.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $33.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.72. LTC Properties has a 1-year low of $31.60 and a 1-year high of $44.73.

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $37.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.88 million. LTC Properties had a net margin of 37.80% and a return on equity of 7.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that LTC Properties will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.98%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd. LTC Properties’s payout ratio is 94.61%.

About LTC Properties

LTC Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in managing seniors housing and health care properties. Its property portfolio includes skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, and memory care facilities. The company was founded by Andre C.

Featured Story: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for LTC Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LTC Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.