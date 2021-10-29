Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) Given New $80.00 Price Target at JMP Securities

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) had its price objective raised by JMP Securities from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. JMP Securities currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on DT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dynatrace from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $75.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. William Blair restated a buy rating on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price objective on Dynatrace from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dynatrace currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $73.41.

Shares of NYSE DT opened at $74.12 on Thursday. Dynatrace has a 1 year low of $33.83 and a 1 year high of $80.13. The stock has a market cap of $21.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 285.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 23.60 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $69.40 and a 200 day moving average of $60.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $226.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.66 million. Dynatrace had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 12.28%. The business’s revenue was up 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Dynatrace will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Siclen John Van sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.05, for a total value of $3,907,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin C. Burns sold 37,498 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.55, for a total value of $2,308,001.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 100,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,157,092.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 147,498 shares of company stock valued at $10,399,602 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DT. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Dynatrace during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Dynatrace during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Dynatrace in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 4,617.6% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 802 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dynatrace in the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. 93.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dynatrace Company Profile

Dynatrace, Inc offers software intelligence platform, purpose-built for the enterprise cloud. The firm’s platform utilizes artificial intelligence at its core and advanced automation to provide answers, not just data, about the performance of applications, the underlying hybrid cloud infrastructure, and the experience of the customers’ users.

