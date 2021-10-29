Compute Health Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:CPUH) Short Interest Update

Compute Health Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:CPUH) was the target of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 634,200 shares, an increase of 448.6% from the September 30th total of 115,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 206,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CPUH. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Compute Health Acquisition in the second quarter worth $261,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Compute Health Acquisition in the second quarter worth $629,000. RP Investment Advisors LP bought a new stake in Compute Health Acquisition in the second quarter worth $15,989,000. Polygon Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Compute Health Acquisition in the second quarter worth $246,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Compute Health Acquisition in the second quarter worth $312,000. Institutional investors own 38.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CPUH traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.77. 920 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 210,048. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 2.78. Compute Health Acquisition has a one year low of $9.50 and a one year high of $10.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.73.

Compute Health Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

