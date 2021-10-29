Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) Reaches New 52-Week High at $189.28

Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $189.28 and last traded at $188.83, with a volume of 234 shares. The stock had previously closed at $187.05.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $136.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $169.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $148.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a PE ratio of 44.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.88.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.20. Watts Water Technologies had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 15.51%. The company had revenue of $467.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $425.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. Watts Water Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 26.80%.

In other news, CEO Robert J. Pagano, Jr. sold 13,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.66, for a total transaction of $2,220,286.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Elie Melhem sold 1,514 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total value of $246,782.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,372,139. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Watts Water Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Watts Water Technologies by 199.4% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in Watts Water Technologies by 42.7% during the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 708 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Watts Water Technologies by 1,462.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 781 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 39.1% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,397 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.90% of the company’s stock.

About Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS)

Watts Water Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and provision of products for water conservation, safety, and flow control. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa. Its services include plumbing and flow control solutions, water quality and conditioning, water reuse and drainage, heating, ventilation, and air conditioning, and municipal waterworks.

