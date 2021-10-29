IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 500,233 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 5,279,691 shares.The stock last traded at $2.85 and had previously closed at $2.93.

Several research analysts have recently commented on IAG shares. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on IAMGOLD from C$4.50 to C$3.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Raymond James set a $3.25 price objective on IAMGOLD and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of IAMGOLD in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on IAMGOLD from C$4.00 to C$3.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on IAMGOLD from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, IAMGOLD presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.47.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.36 and a 200-day moving average of $2.89. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.14, a P/E/G ratio of 360.00 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The mining company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $265.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $276.38 million. IAMGOLD had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 2.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.04 EPS.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IAG. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in IAMGOLD by 2,626.9% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,050,617 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $6,044,000 after buying an additional 1,975,418 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in IAMGOLD by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 49,065,937 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $144,744,000 after buying an additional 1,644,254 shares in the last quarter. Ruffer LLP grew its holdings in IAMGOLD by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 12,356,317 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $36,383,000 after buying an additional 1,130,946 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in IAMGOLD by 46.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,989,092 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $6,902,000 after buying an additional 626,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in IAMGOLD by 45.2% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,637,933 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $4,829,000 after buying an additional 509,666 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.26% of the company’s stock.

IAMGOLD Corp. engages in the exploration, development and production of gold and mineral resource properties. It owns and operates the Westwood mine in Quebec and the Cote Gold project, a development project located in Ontario. The firm also operates the Rosebel mine in Suriname, the Essakane mine in Burkina Faso, the Saramacca project, an exploration project located in Suriname, the Boto project, an exploration project located in Senegal.

