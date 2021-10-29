Short Interest in 3i Group plc (OTCMKTS:TGOPY) Decreases By 96.0%

3i Group plc (OTCMKTS:TGOPY) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 96.0% from the September 30th total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of 3i Group stock traded down $0.17 on Friday, reaching $9.32. 14,757 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,990. 3i Group has a 1-year low of $6.07 and a 1-year high of $9.92. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.83.

Several equities analysts have commented on TGOPY shares. Barclays set a $8.71 price target on shares of 3i Group and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Cheuvreux assumed coverage on shares of 3i Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.83 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of 3i Group in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.27.

3i Group Plc operates as a private equity and venture capital company. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Infrastructure, and Scandlines. The Private Equity segment involves in the investment and asset management to generate capital returns. The Infrastructure segment includes investing in economic infrastructure and greenfield projects in developed economies.

