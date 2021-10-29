Short Interest in Mitsui Chemicals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MITUY) Declines By 95.3%

Mitsui Chemicals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MITUY) was the target of a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 95.3% from the September 30th total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Mitsui Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Get Mitsui Chemicals alerts:

Shares of MITUY traded down $1.25 on Friday, hitting $14.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 295 shares, compared to its average volume of 795. Mitsui Chemicals has a fifty-two week low of $12.95 and a fifty-two week high of $18.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.70.

Mitsui Chemicals, Inc manufactures and sells petrochemicals and industrial inorganic chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Mobility, Healthcare, Food and Packaging, Base Material, and Others. The Mobility segment covers the new product development support business (solution business) for elastomers, functional compounds, functional polymers, polypropylene compounds, automobiles and other industrial products.

See Also: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Mitsui Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitsui Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.