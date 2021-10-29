Ameritas Investment Company LLC Buys 57,276 Shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) by 1,282.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 61,742 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 57,276 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC owned 0.08% of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF worth $4,160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FTSM. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 123.7% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 306,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,350,000 after buying an additional 169,288 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 5.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,818,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,032,000 after buying an additional 139,008 shares in the last quarter. Synergy Financial Management LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 60.9% during the second quarter. Synergy Financial Management LLC now owns 309,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,540,000 after buying an additional 117,010 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 116.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 215,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,941,000 after purchasing an additional 116,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cassia Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 44.4% in the first quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC now owns 324,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,449,000 after purchasing an additional 99,783 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTSM traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $59.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 567,970. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.95. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $59.88 and a fifty-two week high of $60.08.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st were given a $0.014 dividend. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th.

