10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) Shares Sold by Ameritas Investment Company LLC

Ameritas Investment Company LLC cut its stake in 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) by 16.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 25,418 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,999 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC’s holdings in 10x Genomics were worth $4,977,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in 10x Genomics in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in 10x Genomics in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tsfg LLC acquired a new position in shares of 10x Genomics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of 10x Genomics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of 10x Genomics by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 234 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. 69.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:TXG traded down $4.37 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $160.06. The company had a trading volume of 8,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 731,137. The company has a 50-day moving average of $161.82 and a 200 day moving average of $174.31. The company has a market cap of $17.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.76 and a beta of 1.41. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $125.84 and a 1 year high of $208.99.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $115.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.85 million. 10x Genomics had a negative return on equity of 8.38% and a negative net margin of 124.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 170.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.41) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TXG shares. Citigroup reduced their target price on 10x Genomics from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Bank of America cut 10x Genomics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. National Bank Financial started coverage on 10x Genomics in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut 10x Genomics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.50.

In related news, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 742 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.85, for a total transaction of $120,092.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John R. Stuelpnagel sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.56, for a total value of $797,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 386,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,640,102.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 193,181 shares of company stock valued at $31,376,282. 11.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

