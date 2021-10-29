Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND) Stock Price Up 6.3%

Blend Labs Inc (NYSE:BLND) shares rose 6.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $14.80 and last traded at $14.75. Approximately 15,670 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 659,963 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.87.

BLND has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Blend Labs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. William Blair initiated coverage on Blend Labs in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Truist initiated coverage on Blend Labs in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Blend Labs in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Blend Labs in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.44.

Get Blend Labs alerts:

The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.76.

Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 19th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $32.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.01 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Blend Labs Inc will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

Blend Labs Company Profile (NYSE:BLND)

Blend Labs Inc designs and develops software. The Company offers a platform which focuses on mortgage lending, as well as provides an application experience for home buying process for both buyers and lenders. Blend Labs Inc is based in San Francisco, United States.

Read More: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Blend Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blend Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.