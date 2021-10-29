Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) Hits New 12-Month Low at $67.52

Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $67.52 and last traded at $68.03, with a volume of 1424 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $69.75.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Strategic Education in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Strategic Education from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Strategic Education from $98.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of $73.76 and a 200 day moving average of $76.44.

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The health services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $299.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $299.08 million. Strategic Education had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 4.24%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Strategic Education, Inc. will post 5.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its stake in Strategic Education by 0.7% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 18,371 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,397,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Strategic Education by 0.8% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 28,175 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,590,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Strategic Education by 51.5% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 735 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Strategic Education by 2.3% in the first quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,284 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,313,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Strategic Education in the second quarter worth $25,000. 92.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Strategic Education, Inc engages in the provision of educational services. It operates through the following segments: Strayer University, Capella University, and Non-Degree Programs. The Strayer University segment includes programs offered through the Jack Welch Management Institute. The company was founded in 1892 and is headquartered in Herndon, VA.

