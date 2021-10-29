Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) Stock Price Down 6.1%

Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)’s share price fell 6.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $661.77 and last traded at $663.35. 44,674 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 964,382 shares. The stock had previously closed at $706.27.
A number of research analysts have issued reports on CHTR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $750.00 to $855.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Charter Communications from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $848.00 to $665.00 in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Charter Communications from $825.00 to $810.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. TD Securities raised Charter Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,100.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Charter Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $788.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $818.29.
The stock has a market capitalization of $121.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.66, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $764.02 and a 200 day moving average of $717.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47.
In other Charter Communications news, CMO Jonathan Hargis sold 7,254 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $764.94, for a total transaction of $5,548,874.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHTR. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 48.7% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 58 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.96% of the company’s stock.
Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.
