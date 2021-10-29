Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) Stock Price Down 6.1%

Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)’s share price fell 6.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $661.77 and last traded at $663.35. 44,674 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 964,382 shares. The stock had previously closed at $706.27.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CHTR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $750.00 to $855.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Charter Communications from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $848.00 to $665.00 in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Charter Communications from $825.00 to $810.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. TD Securities raised Charter Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,100.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Charter Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $788.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $818.29.

The stock has a market capitalization of $121.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.66, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $764.02 and a 200 day moving average of $717.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 29th. The company reported $6.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.66 by $0.84. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 7.78%. The firm had revenue of $13.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.90 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 21.12 EPS for the current year.

In other Charter Communications news, CMO Jonathan Hargis sold 7,254 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $764.94, for a total transaction of $5,548,874.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHTR. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 48.7% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 58 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.96% of the company’s stock.

About Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

