AQR Capital Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

AQR Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,781,158 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,287,565 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems accounts for 0.7% of AQR Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 0.18% of Cisco Systems worth $409,912,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 87.8% during the 2nd quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 494 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 48.4% during the 2nd quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 705 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Cisco Systems in the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CSCO. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. JMP Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cisco Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.90.

NASDAQ CSCO traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $56.38. 185,286 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,583,613. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.28 and a 52-week high of $60.27. The firm has a market cap of $237.80 billion, a PE ratio of 22.50, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $13.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.04 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 30.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th were issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 4th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.21%.

In other news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.35, for a total transaction of $27,307.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Maria Martinez sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.52, for a total transaction of $234,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 64,529 shares of company stock valued at $3,827,391 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

