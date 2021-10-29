L’Air Liquide S.A. (OTCMKTS:AIQUY) Short Interest Update

L’Air Liquide S.A. (OTCMKTS:AIQUY) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, a decrease of 93.3% from the September 30th total of 91,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 362,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of AIQUY stock traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $33.56. The stock had a trading volume of 57,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,278. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.41. The company has a market cap of $79.50 billion, a PE ratio of 28.44, a P/E/G ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.67. L’Air Liquide has a one year low of $28.90 and a one year high of $36.26.

Get L'Air Liquide alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIQUY. OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new position in L’Air Liquide in the third quarter worth about $276,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of L’Air Liquide by 5.4% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,468 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its stake in shares of L’Air Liquide by 12.9% during the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 15,939 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 1,826 shares during the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of L’Air Liquide during the second quarter worth about $870,000. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of L’Air Liquide by 2.5% during the third quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 31,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $999,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of L’Air Liquide in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of L’Air Liquide in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of L’Air Liquide in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of L’Air Liquide in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded L’Air Liquide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.00.

L’Air Liquide Company Profile

Air Liquide SA engages in gas supply for large industry and health businesses. It operates through the following segments: Gas & Services, Engineering & Construction, and Global Markets & Technologies. The Gas & Services segment activities are organized by geographical areas, which determine sales policies and development projects.

Recommended Story: Strangles

Receive News & Ratings for L'Air Liquide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L'Air Liquide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.