AQR Capital Management LLC Has $262.81 Million Stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

AQR Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 386,654 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 36,951 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $262,808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 282.6% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 180,178 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $122,467,000 after purchasing an additional 133,089 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 4,669.0% in the 2nd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 125,044 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $85,030,000 after purchasing an additional 122,422 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Tesla by 5.5% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,481,122 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,366,119,000 after acquiring an additional 180,961 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the second quarter valued at about $6,826,000. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Tesla by 4.1% in the second quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,175 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. 40.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $672.59, for a total value of $840,737.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 54,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,492,715.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 31,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $707.60, for a total transaction of $22,112,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 36,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,650,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 106,597 shares of company stock valued at $83,469,887 over the last ninety days. 25.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TSLA. Citigroup lifted their target price on Tesla from $175.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on Tesla from $180.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. KGI Securities assumed coverage on Tesla in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $855.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Tesla from $940.00 to $1,040.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Tesla from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $734.55.

NASDAQ:TSLA traded up $17.44 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1,094.48. The stock had a trading volume of 574,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,474,570. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $749.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $689.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $379.11 and a one year high of $1,094.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 560.96, a P/E/G ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.95.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.90. Tesla had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 9.75%. The company had revenue of $13.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 56.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

