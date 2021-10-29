United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The semiconductor company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $55.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.55 billion. United Microelectronics had a return on equity of 18.21% and a net margin of 22.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share.

Shares of UMC stock traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 382,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,127,228. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.12. The company has a market capitalization of $25.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.08, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.06. United Microelectronics has a fifty-two week low of $5.13 and a fifty-two week high of $12.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in United Microelectronics stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC) by 48.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,062,047 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 676,871 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.08% of United Microelectronics worth $19,486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded United Microelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of United Microelectronics in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Citigroup raised United Microelectronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised United Microelectronics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised United Microelectronics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, United Microelectronics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.15.

United Microelectronics Corp. engages in the semiconductor foundry business. It offers complementary metal-oxide semiconductor logic wafers, mixed signal wafers, radio frequency complementary metal-oxide semiconductor wafers, embedded memory products, high voltage integrated circuits, and complementary metal-oxide semiconductor image sensors.

