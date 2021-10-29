AQR Capital Management LLC Has $210.03 Million Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,402,695 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 78,542 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 0.10% of Pfizer worth $210,030,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PFE. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer during the third quarter worth $291,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in Pfizer by 1.6% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 35,385 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Petix & Botte Co acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the first quarter valued at $187,000. Hoylecohen LLC lifted its stake in Pfizer by 81.6% in the first quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 27,614 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 12,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort L.P. lifted its stake in Pfizer by 5.1% in the first quarter. Fort L.P. now owns 46,848 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after acquiring an additional 2,274 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.93% of the company’s stock.

PFE stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $43.27. The stock had a trading volume of 397,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,747,953. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.76. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.36 and a 52 week high of $51.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $242.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.74.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.10. Pfizer had a net margin of 23.06% and a return on equity of 26.49%. The company had revenue of $18.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.54 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 70.27%.

In related news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 1,661 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total transaction of $80,226.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on PFE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Pfizer from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Truist began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Sunday, October 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $48.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.42.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

