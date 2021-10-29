ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) Issues Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.990-$2.070 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several brokerages have commented on MAN. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on ManpowerGroup from $139.00 to $129.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut ManpowerGroup from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Truist Securities increased their price target on ManpowerGroup from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Truist raised their target price on ManpowerGroup from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Barclays cut ManpowerGroup from an overweight rating to an underweight rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, September 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ManpowerGroup presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $125.13.

Shares of ManpowerGroup stock traded up $0.26 on Friday, hitting $98.60. 1,125 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 382,513. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $116.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. ManpowerGroup has a 52 week low of $66.05 and a 52 week high of $125.07. The company has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a PE ratio of 21.19, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 2.13.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The business services provider reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.04. ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 13.36%. The firm had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ManpowerGroup will post 7.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ManpowerGroup stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) by 128.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 119,730 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 67,281 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.22% of ManpowerGroup worth $14,238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

ManpowerGroup Company Profile

ManpowerGroup, Inc engages in the provision of workforce solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, Asia Pacific Middle East, and Right Management. The Americas segment offers services as Manpower, Experis, and ManpowerGroup Solutions through both branch and franchise offices.

