ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) Issues Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.990-$2.070 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
Several brokerages have commented on MAN. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on ManpowerGroup from $139.00 to $129.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut ManpowerGroup from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Truist Securities increased their price target on ManpowerGroup from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Truist raised their target price on ManpowerGroup from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Barclays cut ManpowerGroup from an overweight rating to an underweight rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, September 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ManpowerGroup presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $125.13.
Shares of ManpowerGroup stock traded up $0.26 on Friday, hitting $98.60. 1,125 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 382,513. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $116.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. ManpowerGroup has a 52 week low of $66.05 and a 52 week high of $125.07. The company has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a PE ratio of 21.19, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 2.13.
An institutional investor recently raised its position in ManpowerGroup stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) by 128.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 119,730 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 67,281 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.22% of ManpowerGroup worth $14,238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.
ManpowerGroup Company Profile
ManpowerGroup, Inc engages in the provision of workforce solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, Asia Pacific Middle East, and Right Management. The Americas segment offers services as Manpower, Experis, and ManpowerGroup Solutions through both branch and franchise offices.
