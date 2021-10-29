Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The bank reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Civista Bancshares had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 10.84%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ:CIVB traded down $0.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $23.98. 558 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,610. Civista Bancshares has a 1-year low of $13.80 and a 1-year high of $25.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $363.03 million, a P/E ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 1.00.

Get Civista Bancshares alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 19th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 18th. Civista Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 28.00%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Civista Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Civista Bancshares stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB) by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,172 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,714 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.30% of Civista Bancshares worth $1,020,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 54.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Civista Bancshares Company Profile

Civista Bancshares, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the community banking business. It provides financial services through its offices in the Ohio counties of Erie, Crawford, Champaign, Franklin, Logan, Summit, Huron, Ottawa, Madison, Union and Richland. The firm’s primary deposit products are checking, savings, and term certificate accounts, and its lending products are residential mortgage, commercial and installment loans.

Recommended Story: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Receive News & Ratings for Civista Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Civista Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.