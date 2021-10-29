Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) Announces Earnings Results

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Kilroy Realty had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 71.92%. The business had revenue of $232.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. Kilroy Realty’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year.
NYSE KRC traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $68.14. The stock had a trading volume of 5,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 980,923. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a current ratio of 3.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.83. Kilroy Realty has a one year low of $45.28 and a one year high of $74.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.35.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. This is an increase from Kilroy Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.06%.
Kilroy Realty Company Profile
Kilroy Realty Corp. engages in the development, acquisition, and management of office and mixed-use real estate assets. It owns, develops, acquires and manages real estate assets, consisting primarily of Class A properties in the coastal regions of Los Angeles, Orange County, San Diego County, the San Francisco Bay Area and Greater Seattle.
