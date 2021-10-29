I/O Coin (IOC) Trading 18.6% Lower Over Last Week

I/O Coin (CURRENCY:IOC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 29th. Over the last week, I/O Coin has traded 18.6% lower against the dollar. I/O Coin has a total market cap of $2.28 million and $2,888.00 worth of I/O Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One I/O Coin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000194 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get I/O Coin alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $185.74 or 0.00303251 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.14 or 0.00014915 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000919 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00003707 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00005300 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0319 or 0.00000052 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000230 BTC.

I/O Coin Coin Profile

IOC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 15th, 2014. I/O Coin’s total supply is 19,193,046 coins. I/O Coin’s official Twitter account is @IO_Coin . I/O Coin’s official website is iocoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “IOCoin has a strong development team backing it. The coin is X11 with proof of work and proof of stake. The proof of stake has an annualised rate of 2%. “

I/O Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as I/O Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire I/O Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase I/O Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “IOCUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for I/O Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for I/O Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.