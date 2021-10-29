Reviewing Iota Communications (OTCMKTS:IOTC) and Viad (NYSE:VVI)

Iota Communications (OTCMKTS:IOTC) and Viad (NYSE:VVI) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, earnings and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Iota Communications and Viad’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Iota Communications N/A N/A N/A Viad -92.11% -86.57% -15.20%

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Iota Communications and Viad, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Iota Communications 0 0 0 0 N/A Viad 0 0 1 0 3.00

Viad has a consensus target price of $56.00, suggesting a potential upside of 24.25%. Given Viad’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Viad is more favorable than Iota Communications.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of Iota Communications shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.7% of Viad shares are held by institutional investors. 6.2% of Iota Communications shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.8% of Viad shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Iota Communications has a beta of -0.21, indicating that its share price is 121% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Viad has a beta of 2.01, indicating that its share price is 101% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Iota Communications and Viad’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Iota Communications $2.31 million 5.12 -$56.78 million N/A N/A Viad $415.43 million 2.22 -$374.09 million ($5.85) -7.68

Iota Communications has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Viad.

Summary

Iota Communications beats Viad on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Iota Communications

Iota Communications, Inc. is a wireless carrier network system and applications platform dedicated to the Internet of things. It operates through the following segments: Iota Networks, Iota Commercial Solutions (ICS) and Iota Communications. The Iota Networks segment focuses on the first two stages of the IoT value chain, providing comprehensive solutions for connecting and collecting data for the customers in the company’s focused discipline. The ICS segment focuses on the commercialization of such technologies with applications based on data analytics and operations optimization within the IoT value chain. The Iota Communications segment operates activities related to running the company. Iota Communications was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in New Hope, PA.

About Viad

Viad Corp. engages in the provision of marketing services and travel and recreation services. It operates through the following segments: GES U.S., GES International, (collectively, GES) and Pursuit. The GES business group offers live event service to visible and influential events and global brands. The Pursuit business group refers to the collection of iconic natural and cultural destination experiences. The company was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

