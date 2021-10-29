Helpico (HELP) Reaches Market Cap of $3,166.58

Helpico (CURRENCY:HELP) traded up 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 29th. Helpico has a total market cap of $3,166.58 and approximately $181.00 worth of Helpico was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Helpico coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000219 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Helpico has traded up 67.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Helpico alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001632 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001743 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.50 or 0.00069387 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.61 or 0.00072826 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.35 or 0.00096901 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $61,258.51 or 1.00013980 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,316.99 or 0.07048154 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.67 or 0.00022318 BTC.

Helpico Profile

Helpico’s total supply is 5,008,576 coins and its circulating supply is 23,628 coins. Helpico’s official Twitter account is @Helpico_Coin . Helpico’s official website is www.helpico.io

Buying and Selling Helpico

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Helpico directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Helpico should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Helpico using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “HELPUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Helpico Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Helpico and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.