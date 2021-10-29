LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) Stock Price Up 8.3% Following Earnings Beat

LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE)’s share price shot up 8.3% during mid-day trading on Friday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $155.66 and last traded at $152.89. 4,825 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 302,298 shares. The stock had previously closed at $141.23.

The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $1.31. LendingTree had a negative net margin of 0.74% and a negative return on equity of 3.64%. The firm had revenue of $297.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $292.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.33) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have commented on TREE. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of LendingTree from $365.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of LendingTree from $275.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LendingTree has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $308.13.

In related news, insider Neil Salvage sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.47, for a total transaction of $370,940.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $644,508.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Robin Henderson sold 735 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $124,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 469 shares in the company, valued at $79,730. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 16.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of LendingTree by 24.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,235,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $261,689,000 after acquiring an additional 241,810 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of LendingTree by 38.3% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 510,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $108,811,000 after purchasing an additional 141,403 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in LendingTree by 16.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 926,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $196,317,000 after acquiring an additional 127,978 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in LendingTree by 33.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 348,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,743,000 after acquiring an additional 87,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in LendingTree by 73.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 159,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,874,000 after acquiring an additional 67,732 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.29% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $156.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $188.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -216.43 and a beta of 1.48.

LendingTree Company Profile

LendingTree, Inc engages in the operation of online loan marketplace for consumers seeking loans and other credit-based offerings. It operates through the following segments: Home, Consumer and Insurance. The Home segment consists of purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, home equity loans and lines of credit and reverse mortgage loans and real estate.

