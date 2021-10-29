First Trust Advisors LP Boosts Stock Holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) by 66.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,358,305 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 940,374 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.24% of Exelon worth $104,496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY lifted its position in shares of Exelon by 0.9% during the second quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 24,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Exelon by 4.3% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 5,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in shares of Exelon by 0.4% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 61,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,741,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Exelon by 1.8% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 15,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB increased its holdings in shares of Exelon by 0.7% in the second quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 37,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,678,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.06% of the company’s stock.

EXC opened at $52.75 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Exelon Co. has a 52 week low of $38.35 and a 52 week high of $52.80. The stock has a market cap of $51.58 billion, a PE ratio of 53.28, a P/E/G ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 0.44.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.19. Exelon had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 7.42%. The business had revenue of $7.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Exelon Co. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Exelon from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Exelon from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Exelon from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Exelon from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Exelon from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.38.

Exelon Company Profile

Exelon Corp. operates as a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy generation, power marketing, and energy delivery business. It operates through the following segments: Mid Atlantic, Midwest, New York, Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) and other Power Regions. The Mid-Atlantic segment represents operations in the eastern half of PJM, which includes New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware, the District of Columbia and parts of Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

