Putnam Investments LLC Raises Stake in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

Putnam Investments LLC raised its position in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) by 39.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 103,168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 28,936 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC’s holdings in Crown were worth $10,544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CCK. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in shares of Crown by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 4,086 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its position in shares of Crown by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 24,926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,548,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Crown by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Crown by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Crown by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 6,976 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $713,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Crown alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CCK. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Crown in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Crown in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Crown in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $129.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Crown in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $137.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Crown in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $138.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.80.

Shares of CCK opened at $105.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s fifty day moving average is $106.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.00. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.78 and a 1 year high of $114.55.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. Crown had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 38.22%. The business’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.96 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 7.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Crown’s payout ratio is currently 13.51%.

In other Crown news, Director B Craig Owens acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $105.62 per share, for a total transaction of $211,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $320,662.32. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Hock Huat Goh sold 3,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.21, for a total transaction of $411,634.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Crown Profile

Crown Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of packaging products and equipment for consumer goods. The firm offers aerosol cans; beverage, promotional, and transit packaging; closures and capping; and food cans. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging.

Read More: What is the significance of the death cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK).

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.