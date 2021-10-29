Putnam Investments LLC Grows Position in Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR)

Putnam Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR) by 40.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 268,480 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,388 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC’s holdings in Herman Miller were worth $12,657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Herman Miller by 72.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 631 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new stake in Herman Miller during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Herman Miller during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Herman Miller during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $97,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Herman Miller by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,450 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 94.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Bruce Benedict Watson sold 12,099 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.58, for a total transaction of $527,274.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of Herman Miller from $61.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 27th.

MLHR stock opened at $38.63 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.59. The company has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.18 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Herman Miller, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.22 and a 12 month high of $51.24.

Herman Miller (NASDAQ:MLHR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 28th. The business services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $789.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $648.20 million. Herman Miller had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 24.38%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share.

Herman Miller Company Profile

Herman Miller, Inc engages in the research, design, manufacture, and distribution of interior furnishings for use in various environments including office, healthcare, educational, and residential settings. It operates through the following segments: North America Contract, International Contract, Retail, and Corporate.

