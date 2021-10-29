First Trust Advisors LP Sells 149,510 Shares of Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO)

First Trust Advisors LP trimmed its position in Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO) by 10.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,236,775 shares of the company’s stock after selling 149,510 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Domo were worth $99,969,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DOMO. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Domo by 145,949.5% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 590,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,692,000 after buying an additional 589,636 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in Domo in the 2nd quarter valued at about $20,238,000. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd increased its position in Domo by 19,400.2% in the 1st quarter. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd now owns 250,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,341,000 after buying an additional 249,680 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Domo by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,532,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,907,000 after buying an additional 238,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in Domo by 130.8% in the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 388,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,852,000 after buying an additional 220,000 shares in the last quarter. 66.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Cowen boosted their price objective on Domo from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on shares of Domo in a report on Friday, August 27th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Domo from $93.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Domo from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Domo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Domo presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.50.

In related news, EVP Catherine Wong sold 4,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.57, for a total value of $357,493.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Bruce C. Jr. Felt sold 7,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.36, for a total value of $583,782.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 23,324 shares of company stock worth $1,860,445. 14.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DOMO stock opened at $87.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of -32.72 and a beta of 2.95. The business has a 50 day moving average of $85.04 and a 200-day moving average of $76.55. Domo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.01 and a 12-month high of $98.35.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $62.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.86 million. The business’s revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.37) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Domo, Inc. will post -2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

About Domo

Domo, Inc designs, develops, and markets executive management software solutions. It offers customized software tools for business operations, customer relationship management, human resources, and financial reporting. The company was founded by Joshua G. James in September 2010 and is headquartered in American Fork, UT.

